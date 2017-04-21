Home TEXAS Texas Board OKs Science Curriculum Compromise On Evolution
Texas Board OKs Science Curriculum Compromise On Evolution
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Board OKs Science Curriculum Compromise On Evolution

0
0
CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now viewing

Texas Board OKs Science Curriculum Compromise On Evolution

IMMIGRATION-LADY LIBERTY AND US FLAG
now playing

Young Immigrants Won't 'rest easy' Despite Trump's Comments

fatal-accident-graphic1
now playing

Charges Possible Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

El Paso Leaders Condemn Sessions' Remarks About Border

RUSSIAN PLANES NEAR ALASKA INTERCEPTED BY AMERICAN PLANES
now playing

Russian Planes Detected Off Alaska 4 Times This Week

OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON
now playing

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

VW VOLKSWAGEN
now playing

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

Last adventure ahead for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn
now playing

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA's Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

Kori Ali Muhammad
now playing

Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

(AP) – The Texas Board of Education has given final approval to revised science curriculums, inserting compromise language that critics say diffuses concerns about casting doubt on the theory of evolution.

In February, the Republican-controlled board sided with a committee of teachers and experts who recommended scrapping previous requirements asking Texas high school biology students to consider “all sides” of scientific theory.   But it also mandated lessons on human cell complexity and DNA origin.

Committee members worried that might still make students wonder if God created life, and the board tweaked the curriculum before Friday’s vote.

Progressive groups applauded the final curriculum as safeguarding lessons on evolution. But Republican board member Barbara Cargill said students should still be encouraged to challenge scientific theories, since that might make them want to become scientists as adults.

Related posts:

  1. Texas House OKs Rising to 18 Texas’ Age For Adult Offenders
  2. Key Facts As Texas Governor Revives Push For ‘bathroom bill’
  3. Court Finds More Racial Gerrymandering In Texas Voting Maps
  4. FDA Affirms Refusal To Release Texas Execution Drug Shipment
Related Posts
IMMIGRATION-LADY LIBERTY AND US FLAG

Young Immigrants Won’t ‘rest easy’ Despite Trump’s Comments

jsalinas 0
JEFF SESSIONS

El Paso Leaders Condemn Sessions’ Remarks About Border

jsalinas 0
OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video