Texas Board OKs Science Curriculum Compromise On Evolution

(AP) – The Texas Board of Education has given final approval to revised science curriculums, inserting compromise language that critics say diffuses concerns about casting doubt on the theory of evolution.

In February, the Republican-controlled board sided with a committee of teachers and experts who recommended scrapping previous requirements asking Texas high school biology students to consider “all sides” of scientific theory. But it also mandated lessons on human cell complexity and DNA origin.

Committee members worried that might still make students wonder if God created life, and the board tweaked the curriculum before Friday’s vote.

Progressive groups applauded the final curriculum as safeguarding lessons on evolution. But Republican board member Barbara Cargill said students should still be encouraged to challenge scientific theories, since that might make them want to become scientists as adults.