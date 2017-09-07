Home TEXAS Texas Border City Considers Helping US Jail Immigrants
Texas Border City Considers Helping US Jail Immigrants
El Paso, Texas, is caught in an immigration conundrum.

The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and a new Texas effort to aid federal agents have forced El Paso to grapple with whether its county jail is being used to facilitate policies many of its residents vigorously oppose.

The U.S. Marshals Service typically uses El Paso’s jail space to hold inmates awaiting federal court hearings, most of them from the surrounding region, as part of a longstanding contract with the county.

One county commissioner, Vincent Perez, argues that sends “mixed messages” given the opposition of El Paso’s leadership to Trump administration priorities. But other El Paso leaders say maintaining the agreement is more humane to immigrants by keeping them closer to their lawyers and families.

