Home TEXAS Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside
Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside
TEXAS
0

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

0
0
5894d1cc80a97_image
now viewing

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

207574
now playing

London Protesters Call For UK To Withdraw Trump Invitation

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
now playing

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

cometpingpongshooting
now playing

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

The global experiment of marijuana legalization
now playing

Alaska's Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533
now playing

The Latest: Trump's Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732
now playing

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

0
now playing

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

gettyimages-492636440
now playing

No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language

(AP) – Rattlesnakes often hide in rural Texas homes, but few are discovered peering up from a toilet.

Snake removal expert Nathan Hawkins said Friday that he was called to a home near Abilene last month after a boy lifted the toilet lid and was surprised to find an adult rattlesnake poking out of the water with most of its body extended down into the drain.

Hawkins says the snake found its way into the house’s plumbing through an exposed pipe.

The boy’s mother decapitated the snake and Hawkins removed 23 others that he found nesting in the storm cellar and beneath the home.

Hawkins posted details of the account to his company’s Facebook page and the post has been shared thousands of times.

Related posts:

  1. Fort Worth Says It’s Not Sanctuary City After Officer Video
  2. Border Patrol Agent Finds Grave, Human Remains
  3. UPDATE: McAllen Teen Remains Stable After Being Shot By Stepdad In Deadly Domestic Violence Attack
  4. No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role
Related Posts
Broken Windshield Crime Scene

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

Danny Castillon 0
cometpingpongshooting

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

Danny Castillon 0
TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION

Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video