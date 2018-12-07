Home TEXAS Texas Brightens Budget Outlook But Warns Of Trade War Risks
Texas Brightens Budget Outlook But Warns Of Trade War Risks

(AP) – Rising oil prices and economic growth has Texas officials projecting a bigger financial cushion to pay for Hurricane Harvey, school safety and health services for the poor.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Wednesday raised his revenue estimate by nearly $3 billion. He warned that a trade war or a U.S. withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement could sour that outlook between now and January.  That’s when the Texas Legislature will return facing a list of big expenses. Lawmakers underfunded Medicaid by more than $2 billion and bills remain from Hurricane Harvey.

Teachers are also expected to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature for money in the wake of protests by educators across the country.  Hegar says sales tax collections in Texas are up 10 percent from a year ago.

