A convicted killer is dead, executed by the state of Texas. Billy Crutsinger had been on death row since 2003. He was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday night for the murders of two elderly women.

Defense attorneys unsuccessfully argued last month that the execution should be delayed because a district court abused its discretion. The 64-year-old Crutsinger had appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of getting a stay.