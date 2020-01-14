TEXAS

Texas Catholic Bishops Condemn Abbott’s Decision Not To Accept Refugees

By 111 views
0
File photo

Every Catholic bishop in Texas is opposed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s refusal to accept refugees in a federal resettlement program this year. The 16 prelates issued a joint statement on Friday calling Abbott’s decision “misguided.” The statement says in part that Catholics such as Abbott have a duty “to welcome the stranger and care for the alien.”

Texas is home to more than eight-million Catholics, making up almost 30-percent of the state’s population. Abbott has often supported conservative policies in terms of his Catholic faith.

President Trump To Speak At Farm Bureau Convention In Austin

Previous article

Astros GM Luhnow Releases Statement After Suspension

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS