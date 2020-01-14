Texas Catholic Bishops Condemn Abbott’s Decision Not To Accept Refugees

Every Catholic bishop in Texas is opposed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s refusal to accept refugees in a federal resettlement program this year. The 16 prelates issued a joint statement on Friday calling Abbott’s decision “misguided.” The statement says in part that Catholics such as Abbott have a duty “to welcome the stranger and care for the alien.”

Texas is home to more than eight-million Catholics, making up almost 30-percent of the state’s population. Abbott has often supported conservative policies in terms of his Catholic faith.