Texas Charter Schools Struggle With Classroom Overcrowding
Texas Charter Schools Struggle With Classroom Overcrowding
(AP) – An annual report suggests that several charter schools in Texas have some of the state’s largest class sizes.  The Texas Education Agency report says most of the roughly 8,700 public schools in the state had about 22 students per teacher during the 2016-2017 school year.

The Dallas Morning News reports that more than half the schools averaging at least 30 students per classroom were charter schools. Charters only make up about 7 percent of Texas public schools.

Charters usually run independently from traditional school districts and don’t have to follow many state regulations, such as caps on class size.  Officials with the Texas Charter Schools Association say many charters use teacher aides, which can skew class-size averages. They also say larger class sizes are a result of growing demand for charters.

