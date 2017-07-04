Texas Cheers Suspension Of Federal Surveys Along Red River

(AP) – Texas’ attorney general is applauding the suspension of federal surveys along the Red River that property owners claimed would help the government seize their land.

In a statement Friday, Republican Ken Paxton vowed to “defend Texas’ border from federal overreach.” In 2013, the Bureau of Land Management began revising regulations on federal holdings in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas while updating its Resource Management Plan. Some ranchers feared expropriation of their land.

A federal judge ruled last year that surveys could proceed. But in a letter last week, the BLM said new testimony and information on erosion and other factors revealed that incorrect methodology might have been used – causing it to suspend three surveys.

The Texas review involves up to 90,000 acres along the river marking the border with Oklahoma.