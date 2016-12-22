Home TEXAS Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor’s Shakeup
(AP) – Records show the number of Texas children dying of abuse and neglect is worsening despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s shakeup of the state’s beleaguered child welfare system.

The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that at least 202 children died because of maltreatment in 2016, compared to 173 the year before. Records obtained by the newspaper also show that at least 28 children who died of abuse and neglect had an open case. That’s up from 19 a year earlier.

Caseworker backlogs at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are also nearly twice as bad as a year ago.  Abbott vowed an overhaul of CPS after taking office in 2015, which included appointing a new commissioner. Abbott spokesman John Wittman says the governor is making strides and reforms are coming.

