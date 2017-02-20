Home TEXAS Texas Child Welfare Agency Adding 400-Plus New Staff Members
Texas Child Welfare Agency Adding 400-Plus New Staff Members
TEXAS
0

Texas Child Welfare Agency Adding 400-Plus New Staff Members

0
0
texas capital
now viewing

Texas Child Welfare Agency Adding 400-Plus New Staff Members

UTRGV
now playing

UT-RGV Partners With Weslaco To Move Into The Mid Valley

raymondville tent prison generic pic
now playing

Talks Underway To Re-Open Former Tent-City Prison As An Immigrant Detention Center

Vitaly Churkin
now playing

Russia's Ambassador To United Nations Dies In NYC At 64

Brownsville City Commissioner Deborah Portillo Decided Against A Second Term

investigation generic
now playing

Missing Texas Dad Of 3 Is Found In Ohio, Met Someone Online

Shawnquail Minnis
now playing

Chicago Woman Faces Murder Charge In Baby's Starvation Death

SAN ANTONIO STORMS-2
now playing

Storms, Tornado Damage Dozens Of Homes In San Antonio Area

donald-trump-twitter
now playing

Trump Tweets Further Criticism Of Sweden

Gov. Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Was Disappointed Flynn Gave Him Inaccurate Information

Turkey_Failed_Coup_80969
now playing

Erdogan Alleged Assassination Attempt Trial Opens In Turkey

(AP) – The head of Texas’ troubled foster care system says emergency state funding helped hire 441 new employees in December and January, a two-thirds increase over the same period the previous year.

Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman told a state House committee on Monday that an additional around 250 staff should be hired soon. The Legislature approved nearly $150 million for about 830 extra employees.

More than 100 children died in Texas child protective services last year alone, when a federal judge had already ruled that the system violated youngsters’ constitutional rights.   A major House bill would make it easier for at-risk children to be adopted by relatives. Two others seek to increase case management privatization and separate Whitman’s agency from the state’s larger, omnibus health agency.

Related posts:

  1. Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled
  2. Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
  3. NBA Warns Texas Over Proposed ‘Bathroom Bill’
  4. Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed
Related Posts
investigation generic

Missing Texas Dad Of 3 Is Found In Ohio, Met Someone Online

jsalinas 0
SAN ANTONIO STORMS-2

Storms, Tornado Damage Dozens Of Homes In San Antonio Area

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

Hunters Charged In Texas Shooting Had Blamed Immigrants

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video