Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley
Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley
Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

(AP) – Two officials have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Texas church as Devin Kelley.  The officials – one a U.S. official and the other in law enforcement – spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation, which they were briefed on.

The U.S. official says Kelly lived in a suburb of San Antonio and that he doesn’t appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. The official says investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before Sunday’s attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.   Authorities say Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, killing more than 20 people and wounding at least 10 others.

