Texas Church Members Gather For 1st Time Since Attack

(AP) — Hundreds of people are expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.
Members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs will gather Sunday for a church service for the first time since a gunman burst into services a week earlier.
The attack was the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
Initial plans called for holding a service at a community center. But as many as 500 people are now expected, so the service will be held in a local baseball park.
Church representatives also plan to eventually open a public memorial inside the church, where empty chairs have been placed to represent the people killed.

