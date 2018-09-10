Home TEXAS Texas Commissioner Backs Confederate Group’s License Plate
Texas Commissioner Backs Confederate Group's License Plate
TEXAS
Texas Commissioner Backs Confederate Group’s License Plate

TEXAS AG COMMISSIONER SID MILLER
Texas Commissioner Backs Confederate Group’s License Plate

(AP) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is backing a Confederate group’s latest attempt to sell specialty license plates.  The Dallas Morning News reports that the Texas chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has proposed a license plate that features a rebel soldier carrying a Texas regiment’s special flag at a Civil War battle. The tag won’t include the Confederate battle flag.  Miller says he sees nothing wrong with group’s push for the specialty tag.

Democratic opponent Kim Olson questioned the move. Her campaign manager Kolby Monnig says candidates should be focusing on the state’s hungry children and struggling farmers, not license plates.  Olson will face Miller in the Nov. 6 election.  A Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman says the plate’s design may be considered in December.

