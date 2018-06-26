Home TEXAS Texas community ends immigration center contract
Texas community ends immigration center contract
Texas community ends immigration center contract

Texas community ends immigration center contract

(AP) – A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

Commissioners in Williamson County voted 4-1 on Tuesday to sever ties with the T. Don Hutto Residential Center starting in 2019. The facility houses women and is overseen by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  The canceled contract comes amid uproar over the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy and families that were split up by the government.

The facility opened in 2006 after being converted from a medium-security prison. It originally held women and children until 2009, when the U.S. government settled a lawsuit over how children were being confined.  Advocates say problems inside the facility have persisted. It is privately run by CoreCivic, which was formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America.

