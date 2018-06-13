Home TEXAS Texas Company Recalls 205 Tons Of Beef Smoked Sausage
Texas Company Recalls 205 Tons Of Beef Smoked Sausage
Texas Company Recalls 205 Tons Of Beef Smoked Sausage

Texas Company Recalls 205 Tons Of Beef Smoked Sausage

(AP) – A Texas company is recalling more than 205 tons (186 metric tons) of beef smoked sausage due to an ingredient issue.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the recall by J Bar B Foods of Waelder involves beef brisket smoked sausage. The problem, discovered Tuesday, prompted a recall of nearly 411,000 pounds (186,428 kilograms) of items with a pork casing not declared on the label.

Some consumers may suffer allergic reactions. No one has reported getting sick.

The ready-to-eat products were produced June 21, 2016, to May 29, 2018. The 12 ounce (340 gram) items say: “H-E-B Texas Heritage sausage smoked with natural hardwood beef brisket” and USDA number EST. 7066.

The meat was shipped to retailers in Texas.

Consumers should discard the recalled meat or return it to the place of purchase.

