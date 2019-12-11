TEXAS

Texas Congressional Delegation Divided Over Impeachment

File photo- President Donald Trump (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The Texas congressional delegation is divided along party lines after House Democrats drafted two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The articles accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Ten Texans were among a group of conservative Republicans who signed a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler demanding a hearing for the GOP. The committee is expected to vote on the articles by the end of the week. No Republicans and few Democrats are expected to break party ranks over the issue.

