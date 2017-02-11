Texas Congressman Lamar Smith Retiring

(Washington, DC) — Texas Congressman Lamar Smith is retiring. The San Antonio Republican announced Thursday he was stepping down to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Smith says he’s planning to stay involved in politics, but in other ways. Smith chairs the House Science Committee, but has also chaired the Ethics and Judiciary committees. Smith has been in Congress 20 years. He’s the second Texas congressman to announce his retirement in 24 hours. Dallas Congressman Jeb Hensarling announced Wednesday he was leaving Capitol Hill.