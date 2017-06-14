Home TEXAS Texas Congressman’s Staffer Among Those Wounded In Shooting
Texas Congressman's Staffer Among Those Wounded In Shooting
(AP) – A staffer for U.S. Rep. Roger Williams was among those shot and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice, and Williams himself hurt his ankle – but the other three Republican Texas congressmen attending weren’t injured.

Williams, of Austin, identified the victim via Twitter as legislative correspondent Zack Barth.   He said Barth “is receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Also at practice were U.S. Reps. Joe Barton, Kevin Brady and Mike Conaway. Barton later said Williams hurt his ankle and is now using a walking boot.

A gunman identified as James T. Hodgkinson opened fire shortly after 7 a.m. and top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was among those injured.   Hodgkinson was fatally shot by police.

