Texas Congresswoman Fires Intern Arrested For Data Leak

(AP) – A Houston Democratic congresswoman has fired an unpaid intern after he was arrested by the U.S. Capitol police, accused of posting online the home addresses of Republican senators backing Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee fired 27-year-old Jackson Cosko after he was charged with making public restricted personal information, identity theft and other federal offenses.

Cosko had worked in Jackson Lee’s office for about a month.

Cosko worked for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire from January 2017 to May 2018 as a legislative correspondent and systems administrator.

The emotionally charged fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination has prompted heightened security at the Capitol, with some senators using police escorts to shield them from protesters.

