Texas Cop Is 3rd Person Charged In Double Homicide In NY

(AP) – Authorities say two Texas law enforcement officers are now charged in connection with a double homicide in upstate New York.

The sheriff’s office in Wayne County, New York, says 34-year-old Bron Bohlar was arrested on Tuesday at his Dumas, Texas home on a warrant for conspiracy.  Deputies say Bohlar is an officer in nearby Sunray, Texas.

Former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean was previously charged in the case. He’s married to the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims.  Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn were shot to death on Oct. 22 in Sodus, New York.

Dean and his wife, Charlene Childers, are being prosecuted in New York on murder and conspiracy charges.  There was no immediate information on attorneys who could comment on the defendants’ behalf.

