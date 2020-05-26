Texas Coronavirus Numbers Rise Over Memorial Day Weekend

As Texas further reopens during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, state health officials are watching the number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19-related deaths continue to increase. The number of Texans who have died after contracting the virus rose to more than 15-hundred over the Memorial Day weekend. That’s close to 200 more Texans who’ve lost their lives to the disease in just the past week. The total number of Texans testing positive for the respiratory illness grew to close to 56-thousand. And the virus has spread to an additional 6 counties over the past week. 228 of the state’s 254 counties now report at least one case of COVID-19.