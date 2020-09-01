Texas Coronavirus Outbreak Case Total Nears 613,000

(AP) – Texas health officials report at least 2,374 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and 26 new COVID-19 deaths. However, numbers reported on a Monday can be held down by reports not being compiled on Sundays.

Also, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The new cases raised the overall number of Texas cases since the outbreak began to almost 613,000, while the tabulated death toll rose to 12,536. Hospitalizations rose by 31 cases to 4,203 on Monday.