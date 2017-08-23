Home TEXAS Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse
Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse
TEXAS
0

Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse

SHROUDING ROBERT E LEE STATUE CHARLOTTSVILLE-2
now playing

2 Confederate Statues Shrouded In Charlottesville

2PM-2
now playing

South Padre Island, Port Isabel Gearing Up For Harvey

AUSTIN CAR GARAGE PLUMMETS LADY SUEING
now playing

Woman Sues Parking Garage After Car Plummets

WALMART GOOGLE
now playing

Walmart Dives Into Voice-Activated Shopping With Google

PAKISTAN GROUND WATER ARSENIC POINSONING
now playing

50M At Risk Of Arsenic Poisoning In Pakistan

Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts

HATE CRIME
now playing

2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men

Slain Houston officer’s son, 5, gets police escort to school
now playing

Slain Officer's Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School

20-year-old John Hoagland
now playing

Mother: 20-Year-Old Texas Sailor Among Missing On USS McCain

harve depression
now playing

Storm Watches Issued For Lower Rio Grande Valley Ahead Of Harvey

(AP) – A Texas couple will receive $3.4 million from the state for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on prosecutors’ claims that they sexually abused children as part of satanic rituals at the day care they operated.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Dan and Fran Keller learned Tuesday that they’ll receive the payment from a state fund for the wrongly convicted.  A judge in June approved a request from Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore for a declaration of innocence for the Kellers.

The couple was convicted in 1992 of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old after children in their care told investigators of dismembered babies, tortured pets and other fantastic tales.  Their attorney, Keith Hampton, says “satanic panic” reached a fever pitch around the time the Kellers were prosecuted.

Related posts:

  1. DAVIS RANKIN
  2. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
  3. Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group’s Contract
  4. Mother: 20-Year-Old Texas Sailor Among Missing On USS McCain
Related Posts
AUSTIN CAR GARAGE PLUMMETS LADY SUEING

Woman Sues Parking Garage After Car Plummets

jsalinas 0
HATE CRIME

2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men

jsalinas 0
Slain Houston officer’s son, 5, gets police escort to school

Slain Officer’s Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video