Home TEXAS Texas Court Hears Case To Limit Gay Marriage Legalization
Texas Court Hears Case To Limit Gay Marriage Legalization
TEXAS
0

Texas Court Hears Case To Limit Gay Marriage Legalization

0
0
GAY MARRIAGE
now viewing

Texas Court Hears Case To Limit Gay Marriage Legalization

texas-capital
now playing

Texas House's 1st Bill Addresses Growing Foster Care Crisis

mexico-violence
now playing

11 Tortured Bodies Found In Veracruz, On Mexico's Gulf Coast

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Texas Senate Calls For Amending Constitution To Limit Feds

DAVE AND BUSTERS
now playing

Restaurant Tells American Legion Officers To Remove Vests

hijabs
now playing

School District Apologizes After Comment About Hijabs

POLICE SHOOTING
now playing

Officer Fatally Shoots Apparent Stabbing Suspect

CHICAGO SKYLINE
now playing

Chicago's Lack Of Snow In 2017 Sets 146-Year Record

ILLINOISE MAN KILLED IN STORM
now playing

UPDATE: Illinois Man Killed In Storm Identified

Afghanistan KABUL DEATH TOLL AT 16
now playing

Afghan Spokesman Raises Death Toll In Kabul Attacks To 16

Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke
now playing

Interior Secretary Confirmed

(AP) – The Texas Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that conservatives hope will provide an opening to challenge the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

The all-Republican court initially refused to hear the lawsuit, which challenged Houston’s decision to offer same-sex spousal benefits to municipal employees. The court deferred to the U.S. Supreme Court declaring gay marriage constitutional.  But the court reversed itself last month amid pressure from Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and leading religious and conservative activists. They argue that the case may help Texas limit the scope of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, especially in how it’s applied at the state level.  Houston officials argue the case is a matter of settled law that has nothing to do with advancing social conservative causes.

No related posts.

Related Posts
texas-capital

Texas House’s 1st Bill Addresses Growing Foster Care Crisis

jsalinas 0
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Texas Senate Calls For Amending Constitution To Limit Feds

jsalinas 0
hijabs

School District Apologizes After Comment About Hijabs

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video