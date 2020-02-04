TEXAS

Texas Court Holds Hearing On Fight Over Baby’s Life Support

Tinslee Lewis; photo courtesy of CBS 11 News

(AP)–An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of a Texas mother who does not want a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for her 1-year-old daughter.

Texas’ Second Court Court of Appeals in Fort Worth is considering the case after a lower court said Cook Children’s Medical Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life support. The appeals court has said the child will remain on life support until it makes a final ruling.

The hospital’s doctors have said Tinslee is in pain and will never recover. Her mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she doesn’t think Tinslee is suffering.

