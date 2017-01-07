Home TEXAS Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses
Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses
TEXAS
0

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

0
0
gaymarriagehands1
now viewing

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

920×920
now playing

Michigan's Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M

110816+voting+florida+generic
now playing

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

usps_1200x675
now playing

Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes

d6c7a671-93d2-421b-8b41-cbe3cb14da31-medium16x9_1280x720_80325C00CTWRM
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717
now playing

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

304c42c66df843b99631d764a42a3a09-780×459
now playing

Pilot Said Engine Failed Before Fiery Freeway Crash

us-military-reuters759
now playing

More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

32419240-32419240
now playing

Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

404page
now playing

Trump's White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

The Latest: Little Rock Club Shooting Followed Violent Week

(AP) – The Texas Supreme Court has questioned whether gay spouses are legally entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits in a unanimous decision quickly condemned by gay-rights groups.

The court on Friday overturned a lower court’s decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.

Social conservatives hope the case will help them chip away at the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage.

Friday’s decision was a major reversal for the all-Republican Texas high court that had previously refused to even consider the benefits case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on gay marriage. The court agreed to hear it after coming under intense pressure from Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s other top Republican politicians.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses
  2. Texas Wants ‘sanctuary city’ Challenges Moved To Austin
  3. Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission
  4. Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down Nickel, Reach $2.04 Gallon
Related Posts
110816+voting+florida+generic

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

Danny Castillon 0
d6c7a671-93d2-421b-8b41-cbe3cb14da31-medium16x9_1280x720_80325C00CTWRM

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

Danny Castillon 0
MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video