The Texas Craft Brewers Guild says the state’s craft breweries are endangered by the governor’s pandemic-related shutdown of bars and similar businesses. Of the group’s 250 members, two-thirds may be gone by the end of this year, and a third may not last three-months.

A board member says revenues are down by more than half, and more than a third of employees are laid off. The group’s web site enables supporters to email Gov. Greg Abbott, asking him to allow breweries and beer gardens to reopen.