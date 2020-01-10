Texas DA: Judge In Amber Guyger Trial Was Biased, Had Vendetta

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is accusing the judge in the Amber Guyger trial of bias. Creuzot told reporters Judge Tammy Kemp had a vendetta against him during the ex-Dallas cop’s murder trial last year.

Kemp accused Creuzot of contempt of court and violating a gag order for giving a TV interview the day before Guyger went to trial. The charge was dismissed earlier this week. Creuzot says he told prosecutors to no longer seek gag orders, and he promised to challenge any in court.