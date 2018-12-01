Home TEXAS Texas Dad Shot In Deadly Plot Seeks To Halt Son’s Execution
Texas Dad Shot In Deadly Plot Seeks To Halt Son’s Execution
TEXAS
0

Texas Dad Shot In Deadly Plot Seeks To Halt Son’s Execution

0
0
Thomas Bart Whitaker
now viewing

Texas Dad Shot In Deadly Plot Seeks To Halt Son’s Execution

TRUMP
now playing

Trump's Words Rip Open The Debate Over Whether He's Racist

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Supreme Court To Hear Appeal Over Texas Redistricting

money to mexico american money mexican money
now playing

More Money Sent Back To Mexico Last Year

WESLEY MATHEWS ARREST
now playing

Wesley Mathews Indicted On Capital Murder

auto deadly fatal crash-1
now playing

2-Vehicle Wreck Near Laredo Kills Mission Man

san antonio police
now playing

San Antonio Police Chief Defends Actions In Smuggling Case

MARTIN LUTHER KING MLK DAY PARADE
now playing

MLK Parade Canceled After Funding Pulled Amid Protest Threat

MEDICAID
now playing

Kentucky Is First To Get OK For Medicaid Work Requirement

AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Insurgents Lure US, Afghan Team To Meeting, Then Open Fire

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
now playing

Missouri Governor Fighting For Political Life After Affair

(AP) – The father of a 38-year-old suburban Houston man on Texas death row is seeking clemency for his son who is set to die next month for arranging the shooting deaths of his mother and brother.

Kent Whitaker also was shot in the 2003 attack at the family’s home in Sugar Land that evidence showed was organized by his son, Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, so he could collect a $1 million inheritance.  Thomas Whitaker’s execution is set for Feb. 22.

In a petition Thursday to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, attorneys for the prisoner say Kent Whitaker favors his son’s sentence be commuted to life in prison and that the execution would “permanently compound” his suffering and grief.  The actual gunman is serving life. A third participant received 15 years.

Related posts:

  1. DAVIS RANKIN
  2. Feds Say Texas Failed To Properly Educate Disabled Students
  3. Judge To Rule Next Week On New Trial Motion For Monica Patterson
  4. SERGIO SANCHEZ
Related Posts
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court To Hear Appeal Over Texas Redistricting

jsalinas 0
WESLEY MATHEWS ARREST

Wesley Mathews Indicted On Capital Murder

jsalinas 0
san antonio police

San Antonio Police Chief Defends Actions In Smuggling Case

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video