Texas Democrats Fear Slow Count Of Primary Results

Texas Democrats are worrying that the final count of delegates won by presidential candidates in the March 3rd primary will be delayed past election night.

State party officials say the Texas Secretary of State’s office told them last month that a change in the way Texas reports election results will delay the tally of the 228 delegates past the night of the Super Tuesday election.

A spokesman for the Texas Secretary of State’s office describes the party officials’ claims as “categorically false.”

