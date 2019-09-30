Texas Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect During Ditch Struggle

This undated photo provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office shows Dewayne Morgan. Investigators say an East Texas sheriff's deputy, Logan Joines, has fatally shot Dewayne Morgan, a burglary suspect as the pair fought in an Interstate 20 ditch. Morgan was pronounced dead Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at a hospital. Deputy Joines was treated for minor injuries from the attack near Longview, Texas. Deputies responding to a burglary in progress were advised that the resident shot at the suspect. Joines arrived and deployed his Taser, which authorities say had no effect on Morgan.(Gregg County Sheriff's Office via AP)