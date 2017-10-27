Home TEXAS Texas District Attorney Overseeing Biker Cases Seeks Recusal
Texas District Attorney Overseeing Biker Cases Seeks Recusal
Texas District Attorney Overseeing Biker Cases Seeks Recusal

(AP) – The Texas district attorney prosecuting bikers allegedly involved in a 2015 shooting with police in Waco has asked to be recused from the case of a biker scheduled to stand trial Nov. 6.

The biker, Matthew Clendennen, has alleged that McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna is under federal investigation for selective prosecution for political gain.

In a filing Thursday, Reyna “categorically denies” the allegations but says that because he testified in an August 2016 pretrial hearing in Clendennen’s case, he should be recused “to avoid even the mere suggestion of impropriety.”

Clendennen sought Reyna’s removal from the case earlier this month after successfully petitioning to have the presiding state district court judge, Reyna’s former law partner, removed.  Reyna declined to comment Thursday, citing a gag order.

