Texas Doctors Seek More Options For Opioid Treatment Under Medicare

The state’s Drug Utilization Review Board meets today to discuss whether Medicaid should offer more options for treating opioid addiction.

Several hundred doctors in Texas are authorized to prescribe buprenorphine to help people overcome addiction to opioids. But Medicaid only allows them to prescribe one type of the drug, called Suboxone, without bureaucratic hassles.

The board is taking public comment on whether to make other drugs more easily available because of Suboxone’s often harsh side effects.