TEXAS

Texas Doctors Warn Of Police Use Of 'less lethal' Munitions

(AP) — A group of doctors in Austin, Texas, is warning police not to use so-called “less lethal” munitions for crowd control after they treated people who were severely hurt during protests in May. In a letter published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine, 12 doctors from the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas say Austin police who fired bean bag rounds caused injuries including bleeding on the brain and a skull fracture. Austin’s police chief has pledged to stop firing beanbag rounds into crowds, but the doctors say their observations are relevant beyond Texas.

