Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed
Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

(AP) – A Texas inmate has been executed for fatally shooting a newlywed during a robbery more than 25 years ago.  Alvin Braziel Jr. received lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Alvin Braziel Jr. Photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The 43-year-old Braziel was condemned for the 1993 slaying of 27-year-old Douglas White as he and his wife walked along a jogging trail in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The couple had been married only 10 days.

White’s killing remained unsolved for more than seven years until DNA evidence tied Braziel to the case.  Braziel is the 24th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the 13th executed in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state. He will be the last Texas inmate executed this year.

