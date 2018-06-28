Home TEXAS Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing
Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing
TEXAS
0

Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing

0
0
Danny Paul Bible
now viewing

Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing

ANNAPOLIS NEWSPAPER SHOOTING
now playing

Police Say 5 Dead In Maryland Shooting

immigrant family separation
now playing

Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations

Senator Elizabeth Warren
now playing

Warren Says Trump Is 'not the king'

IMMIGRANT CHILD SEPARATION
now playing

Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids' Brains

CHINA-SCO-SUMMIT-DIPLOMACY
now playing

Putin: New Russian Weapons Decades Ahead Of Foreign Rivals

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev
now playing

Gorbachev Has High Hopes For Putin-Trump Summit

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden
now playing

Senator Opposes Nominee For HHS Post

IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Administration Struggling To Comply With Order

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED WOMAN AND BABY
now playing

Death Penalty Sought For Texas Federal Agent In Death Of 2

(AP) – A 66-year-old Texas prisoner accused of four killings and at least nine rapes has been executed for a 1979 rape and murder in Houston that went unsolved for two decades until he confessed.

Danny Paul Bible received lethal injection Wednesday evening for the death of 20-year-old Inez Deaton, whose body was found on the banks of a Houston bayou.Bible’s attorneys had argued to the courts that his multiple health issues made it likely his punishment would be botched and cause him unconstitutional pain. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-day appeal about an hour before he was put to death.  There were no apparent complications during the execution Wednesday.

Bible’s guilt was not disputed, but his lawyers had proposed he be rolled in his wheelchair in front of a firing squad or be administered nitrogen gas to cut off oxygen to his brain. State attorneys said neither of those alternatives was possible or legal.  The execution was the seventh this year in Texas, the country’s most active death penalty state.

Related posts:

  1. Report: State Green Lights Immigrant Kids Shelters Overcapacity Condition
  2. Suspect Arrested In Death Of Missing Mission Man
  3. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon
  4. Study: Texas, New Mexico Get Low Marks For Child Well-Being
Related Posts
Shooting-News-Graphic

4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors

jsalinas 0
Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED WOMAN AND BABY

Death Penalty Sought For Texas Federal Agent In Death Of 2

jsalinas 0
children

Study: Texas, New Mexico Get Low Marks For Child Well-Being

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video