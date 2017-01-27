Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing 2

(AP) – A man convicted of committing a fatal robbery at a Dallas-area Subway shop weeks after he was fired from his job there has been executed at a Texas prison. Forty-three-year-old Terry Edwards was put to death by lethal injection Thursday night for the $3,000 holdup at a Subway restaurant where two employees were gunned down in 2002. The execution is the second this year in Texas and the third nationally.

The punishment was delayed several hours while the U.S. Supreme Court considered multiple last-day appeals from Edwards’ lawyers. Evidence showed Edwards worked at the restaurant in Balch Springs, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas, but had been fired for stealing from the cash register. A 26-year-old mother of two, Mickell Goodwin, and the 34-year-old store manager, Tommy Walker, were fatally shot in the holdup.