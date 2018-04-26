Texas Executes Man For Killing 2 At Party

(AP) – Texas has executed a 31-year-old prisoner condemned for killing a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting at a child’s birthday party in Fort Worth a decade ago.

Erick Davila received lethal injection Wednesday evening for using a semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at about 20 people – more than a dozen of them children. Annette Stevenson, a 48-year-old grandmother, and her granddaughter, Queshawn Stevenson, were killed in the April 2008 attack. Four others were wounded, including the girl who was celebrating her 9th birthday.

Authorities said the gunfire was in apparent retaliation against the slain child’s father, who had a previous run-in with Davila. The U.S. Supreme Court refused appeals to block the punishment. Davila’s execution is the ninth this year nationally, the fifth in Texas.