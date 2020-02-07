TEXAS

Texas Executes Man Who Killed 5, Including Wife, Children

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Abel Ochoa. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

(AP) – A Texas man has been executed for a shooting in which he killed his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago. Forty-seven-year-old Abel Ochoa received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Prosecutors say Ochoa was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002. He was condemned for the slayings of his 32-year-old wife, Cecilia, and his 7-year-old daughter, Crystal. Also killed were Ochoa’s 9-month-old daughter, his father-in-law and a sister-in-law. Ochoa is the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.

