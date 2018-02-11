Home LOCAL Texas Firm Scores Contract For Border Wall Through Hidalgo County
Federal officials have awarded a $145 million contract to a Houston-area company to build 6 miles of border wall through Hidalgo County. It will be the first section in the Rio Grande Valley of the structure President Trump has promised to build across the southern border – and construction is to start in February.

The project will be a concrete levee-wall with steel bollards installed on top of the wall – similar to the existing levee-wall. Officials did not specify what 6-mile area of Hidalgo County the wall will cut through.

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to SLSCO of Galveston.

