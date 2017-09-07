Home TEXAS Texas Girl, Man Shot To Death In Drug-Related Investigation
(AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old girl reported kidnapped and a man both found dead in an abandoned Dallas house had been shot.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday said 13-year-old Shavon (shuh-VAHN’) Randle and 19-year-old Michael Titus were homicide victims.

Officials have said the deaths are part of a drug theft-related investigation.

Officials say the girl, reported abducted June 28 from a home in nearby Lancaster, was shot in the head and torso. Titus was shot in the head. The bodies were located July 1 amid the search for the girl.

Court records indicate police believe Shavon was kidnapped after the boyfriend of one of her relatives stole some marijuana.

Police say two men are charged with aggravated kidnapping. No one has been charged in the deaths.

