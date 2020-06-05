Texas GOP Official Urged To Resign Over George Floyd Post

(AP) – The GOP chairwoman of one of Texas’ largest counties is facing widespread pressure from her party to resign for floating a conspiracy theory on social media suggesting that George Floyd’s death was staged.

Cynthia Brehm is head of the Bexar County Republican Party in San Antonio. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called on her to step down after a newspaper columnist on Wednesday tweeted an image of Brehm suggesting in a Facebook post that Floyd’s death was staged.

Abbott says the comments were “disgusting” and have no place in the GOP. Brehm has not responded to calls for her ouster.