Home TEXAS Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet
Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet

0
0
Election Governor Texas
now viewing

Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet

John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell
now playing

Cornyn Optimistic GOP Will Have Votes To OK Health Overhaul

Raúl_Castro,_July_2012_jpeg
now playing

Cuba's Raul Castro Dismisses Harsher US Tone Under Trump

APTOPIX Honolulu Apartment Fire
now playing

Honolulu High-Rise Fire Leaves 3 Dead

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet

IBM
now playing

IBM Lobbies Against Texas 'bathroom bill'

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz
now playing

2 Men Charged In Killings Of 4 Missing Men

NO WHINNING POPE DOOR MESSAGE
now playing

No Whining: Pope's Humor Intact Despite Rough Few Weeks

Raymond Licon Jr.
now playing

Police: Texas Officer Argued On Phone As Son Drowned In Tub

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his re-election campaign with no challengers yet in sight and a new immigration crackdown that could test Hispanic voters in 2018.
Supporters cheered Friday when Abbott hailed a new “sanctuary cities” ban that lets police ask people during routine stops whether they’re in the U.S. legally. The largest cities in Texas, including Houston and Dallas, want a federal judge to block the law that opponents say will create a chilling effect in immigrant communities.
Abbott says it’s irresponsible to release “known criminals” onto the streets.
Democrats say voters won’t stand for the law next year. But there’s no obvious challenger to Abbott to emerge so far.
Abbott made big gains among Hispanic voters for a Republican candidate four years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet
  2. McAllen To Sue State Over Communication Tower Ruling
  3. IBM Lobbies Against Texas ‘bathroom bill’
  4. Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Up 2 Cents This Week
Related Posts
John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell

Cornyn Optimistic GOP Will Have Votes To OK Health Overhaul

Fred Cruz 0
APTOPIX Honolulu Apartment Fire

Honolulu High-Rise Fire Leaves 3 Dead

Fred Cruz 0
PLANE-CRASH

Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video