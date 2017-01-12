Home TEXAS Texas Gov. Abbott Joins Those Mourning Slain Texas Trooper
(AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has joined law enforcement officers from across the state in paying tribute to a Texas state trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day.  The funeral for Trooper Damon Allen was held Friday at a high school about 40 miles northeast of Waco.

Allen, a married father of four children, was a trooper for 15 years and was the first to die in a shooting incident since 2008.  Authorities say he was in his car after making a traffic stop when the driver of the other vehicle stepped out and fired a rifle at him. Allen died at the scene.  Investigators have identified the shooter as Dabrett Black, who’s being held on a charge of capital murder of a police officer.

