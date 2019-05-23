Texas Governor Announces $1.6B Deal For Teacher Raises

Governor Greg Abbott, seated center, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, seated left, and Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, seated right, and other law makers attend a joint press conference to discuss teacher pay and school finance at the Texas Governor's Mansion in Austin, Texas, Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Austin. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says $1.6 billion in teacher raises are coming in a deal driven by classroom unrest and Republicans who sharply changed course on public education ahead of 2020.

The announcement Thursday would make Texas the latest state – and now the largest – to pour more money into schools in wake of teacher revolts across the U.S. and years of cost-cutting.

Teacher never went on strike in Texas. But Republicans who absorbed heavy losses in the 2018 elections returned to the Capitol newly committed to a public school system that was declared barely constitutional just three years ago. Lawmakers said the raises amount to roughly $4,000 for experienced teachers. Teacher unions met the news with caution, saying they needed to see details. Texas’ legislative session ends Monday.