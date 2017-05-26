Home TEXAS Texas Governor Cracks Joke About Reporters At Gun Range
Texas Governor Cracks Joke About Reporters At Gun Range
TEXAS
0

Texas Governor Cracks Joke About Reporters At Gun Range

0
0
GOV GREG ABBOTT AND TARGET
now viewing

Texas Governor Cracks Joke About Reporters At Gun Range

Tropical Coverage 2017 – 799×417
now playing

Tropical Coverage 2017

ABORTION BILL TEXAS
now playing

Texas Set To Pass Embrace New Abortion Restrictions

south padre island, texas
now playing

South Padre Island Ranks Among The Top-Valued Summer Destinations

FIRST RESPONDERS CAN CARRY GUNS
now playing

Texas Legislature Passes Letting First Responders Carry Guns

TEACHER KIDS IN CLASROOM SCHOOL
now playing

Texas OKs Requiring Schools To Teach Sex Abuse Prevention

BUS COKE BUST IN SARITA CHECK POINT
now playing

Big Coke Bust On Passenger Bus

ARIANA GRANDE
now playing

Ariana Grande Planning Benefit Concert In Manchester

EGYPT BUS ATTACK ON COPTIC CHRISTIANS
now playing

UN Security Council Condemns Egypt Bus Attack

Carmen Ponder, Miss Black Texas 2016
now playing

Outside Investigation Launched In Arrest Of Miss Black Texas

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Legislature OKs Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing criticism for cracking a joke about reporters at a gun range.  Abbott took some target practice Friday, after signing a bill reducing fees for state handgun licenses. The San Antonio Express-News reported that when he was given his target sheet, Abbott joked he would carry it with him in case he sees any reporters.

The quip came days after Montana Republican Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault when he was accused of body-slamming a reporter the day before he was elected to Congress.   Abbott’s joke drew a rebuke from the national gun control advocacy group Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which called it “dangerous and out of line.”  Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related posts:

  1. Governor Signs Law Making Texas Gun Fees Nation’s Lowest
  2. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  3. Texas Legislature OKs Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality
  4. Texas Pushes Ahead With ‘bathroom bill’ As Others Shy Away
Related Posts
ABORTION BILL TEXAS

Texas Set To Pass Embrace New Abortion Restrictions

jsalinas 0
FIRST RESPONDERS CAN CARRY GUNS

Texas Legislature Passes Letting First Responders Carry Guns

jsalinas 0
TEACHER KIDS IN CLASROOM SCHOOL

Texas OKs Requiring Schools To Teach Sex Abuse Prevention

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video