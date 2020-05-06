Texas Governor Eases More Rules, Defends Speed Of Reopening

(AP) – Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is giving Texas hair and nail salons permission to reopen this week and gyms later this month. Abbott sought Tuesday to emphasize that the state’s coronavirus infection rates are declining, even as experts continue to warn that easing restrictions too quickly will result in new hotspots. Texas has 33,000 cases and more than 900 deaths linked to the virus.

Abbott has emphasized that he is most closely watching hospitalization rates in Texas that have remained steady and infection rates that are now below 5% in Texas, which is down from more than 7% two weeks ago.