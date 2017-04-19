Home TEXAS Texas Governor Gives First Clear Support For ‘Bathroom Bill’
Texas Governor Gives First Clear Support For ‘Bathroom Bill’
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Governor Gives First Clear Support For ‘Bathroom Bill’

0
0
Governor Gang Violence
now viewing

Texas Governor Gives First Clear Support For ‘Bathroom Bill’

AMERICAN AIRLINES
now playing

American Airlines Attendants To Get 1.6 Percent Pay Increase

Adrian Vicente Castillo
now playing

Man Indicted In Motel Shooting That Wounded 7

George HW Bush, 91,
now playing

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Valley Man Charged In 3-Year-Old Murder

Aaron Hernandez
now playing

The Latest: Hernandez's Murder Conviction Could Be Tossed

GettyImages-91333694-lab-microscope-generic
now playing

Texas Again Voting On Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

920×920 (8)
now playing

EPA Seeks To Scuttle Cleanup Of Coal Power Plant Pollution

1492592637687
now playing

German EU Lawmaker Hopes For Compromise With UK

a292e90411cb42b3a32d0bce2b92fcab-a2d3d7e440324e0587a4224bb533d672-0
now playing

Viewership Of 'O'Reilly Factor' Drops Without Bill O'Reilly

58f23ede5124c9de30fafef6-800
now playing

Trump Administration Says Iran Complying With Nuclear Deal

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is giving his first clear support for a “bathroom bill” that supporters say is similar to North Carolina’s recent compromise but opponents still reject as discriminatory.

Abbott on Tuesday said he’ll work on a bill with the Republican-controlled Legislature before it adjourns in May. His significant endorsement follows months of relative silence over a state Senate measure that would require people to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.

But Abbott is now backing a House version that sets aside that language. It instead bans cities from adopting nondiscrimination ordinances that would apply to restrooms.

The NCAA is again letting North Carolina host championship events under that state’s newly revised bathroom bill. On Tuesday, the NCAA awarded Texas several future championship sites.

Related posts:

  1. US Defense Chief Says North Korea ‘recklessly tried to provoke’
  2. Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns
  3. Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted List Captured Near Houston
  4. Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee
Related Posts
AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Attendants To Get 1.6 Percent Pay Increase

jsalinas 0
Adrian Vicente Castillo

Man Indicted In Motel Shooting That Wounded 7

jsalinas 0
George HW Bush, 91,

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video