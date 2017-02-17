Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office says it hasn’t seen a Trump administration proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up immigrants in the country illegally. The Associated Press obtained a draft memo detailing the plan.

But Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement Friday that his office “has not received, much less seen, a memo or request from the White House or Department of Homeland Security regarding the use of Texas National Guard troops for immigration enforcement.”

Texas, along with the border states of California, Arizona and New Mexico, are included in the proposal, but so are seven other states that don’t border Mexico. Wittman added: “The White House has adamantly denied there are efforts underway to mobilize the National Guard for this purpose.”