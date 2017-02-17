Home TEXAS Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo

0
0
greg-abbott-tx-governor
now viewing

Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo

NBA
now playing

NBA Joins NFL In Warning Texas Over Proposed 'bathroom bill'

l_shutterstock_hands-in-jail_1200x675-1
now playing

Houston Man Sentenced In Sex Trafficking Case Involving Teen

DANIEL RAMIREZ MEDINA
now playing

Magistrate Declines To Release 'Dreamer'

HUMAN SMUGGLING GENERIC
now playing

Brownsville Man Sentenced For Role In Human Smuggling Ring

president-donald-trump-signing
now playing

Cities Ask Federal Judge To Keep Trump Travel Ban On Hold

HOUSTON TODLER CATCH FROM COUNTERTOP STORE
now playing

Quick-Acting Houston Man Catches Child Falling From Counter; Watch Video

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Detain Shooter Near Zoo; Many Shots Fired

CoverGirl male model apologizes for Ebola comment
now playing

CoverGirl Male Model Apologizes For Ebola Comment

SpaceX8
now playing

Moonshot Pad Roaring Back Into Action With SpaceX Launch

FRACKING FRACK
now playing

Pennsylvania Correlates Natural Gas Fracking With Quakes

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office says it hasn’t seen a Trump administration proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up immigrants in the country illegally.  The Associated Press obtained a draft memo detailing the plan.

But Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement Friday that his office “has not received, much less seen, a memo or request from the White House or Department of Homeland Security regarding the use of Texas National Guard troops for immigration enforcement.”

Texas, along with the border states of California, Arizona and New Mexico, are included in the proposal, but so are seven other states that don’t border Mexico.  Wittman added: “The White House has adamantly denied there are efforts underway to mobilize the National Guard for this purpose.”

Related posts:

  1. No Way To Measure US-Mexico Border Wall Success
  2. Trump Weighs Mobilizing Nat Guard For Immigration Roundups
  3. Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally
  4. Texas Governor Slams NFL Over ‘Bathroom Bill’ Criticism
Related Posts
NBA

NBA Joins NFL In Warning Texas Over Proposed ‘bathroom bill’

jsalinas 0
l_shutterstock_hands-in-jail_1200x675-1

Houston Man Sentenced In Sex Trafficking Case Involving Teen

jsalinas 0
HUMAN SMUGGLING GENERIC

Brownsville Man Sentenced For Role In Human Smuggling Ring

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video