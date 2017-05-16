Home TEXAS Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘sanctuary city’ Ban
Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘sanctuary city’ Ban
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘sanctuary city’ Ban

0
0
Election Governor Texas
now viewing

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘sanctuary city’ Ban

DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

IBC BANK ROBS PIC WITH NAMES
now playing

Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist

STORM DAMAGE
now playing

Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

USS CONSTELLATION ARRIVING IN SOUTH TEXAS IN 2015-1
now playing

Last Part Of Ex-USS Constellation Dismantled

6 children hurt during preschool science experiment in Texas
now playing

6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

child-abuse
now playing

3rd Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Children Allegedly Starved

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won't Be FBI Director

PROJECTED MESSAGE ON TRUMP BUILDING
now playing

Artist Projects Words 'pay Trump bribes here' Onto DC Hotel

ALICE COOPER
now playing

Feels Like The 1st Time: '77 Rock Kings Kick It 40 Yrs Later

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Hispanics shouldn’t fear being stopped and asked to prove their immigration status under a coming ban on so-called sanctuary cities unless they’re “suspected of having committed some serious crime.”

Opponents fired back Tuesday that the law provides no such safeguards. It allows Texas police to ask about a person’s immigration status during routine stops.   Abbott, a Republican, signed into law this month what Democrats and immigrant rights groups call one of the toughest immigration measures in the U.S.

The law takes effect in September and also threatens sheriffs with jail time they don’t honor federal immigration detainers.  Abbott defended the law during a livestreamed Facebook interview with a Univision reporter. He said prohibitions against racial profiling by police will be “strictly enforced” under the law.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Looks To Curb Improper Teacher-Student Relationships
  2. State Bar Oversight Sparks Religious Fight In Texas House
  3. Supreme Court Order Unlikely To Deter Voting Restrictions
  4. Texas Testing Trump Administration Over Abortion Providers
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY

Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

jsalinas 0
IBC BANK ROBS PIC WITH NAMES

Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist

jsalinas 0
STORM DAMAGE

Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video